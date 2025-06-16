G7 leaders urge de-escalation in Israel-Iran conflict, but Donald Trump refuses to sign statement

The draft commits to safeguarding market stability, including energy markets, and says Israel has the right to defend itself.

US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists as he makes his way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on June 15, 2025. Trump is headed to Canada to attend the G7 summit. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Group of Seven leaders have a draft joint statement calling for deescalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, according to two sources and a draft seen by Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has not signed off on the draft however, the sources said. The draft commits to safeguarding market stability, including energy markets, and says Israel has the right to defend itself.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

