G-7 leaders set to wrap summit laying out wide-ranging goals

With President Donald Trump in attendance, G-7 summits were often tense affairs, and the 2020 meeting planned for Camp David never took place because of the pandemic. This time, the G-7 nations, made up of the U.S., U.K, France, Italy, Canada, Japan and Germany—along with the European Union—were able to craft joint positions on a number of issues early on during the event with only a few issues needing last-minute ironing out, officials said. The final version was agreed to in the early hours of Sunday morning, one official said.

