G7 may impose price cap on Russian Oil; but will it work?2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 03:14 PM IST
A plan to pursue a price ceiling on Russian oil is expected to be announced by the G7 nations, but will the plan be successful?
A plan to pursue a price ceiling on Russian oil is expected to be announced by the G7 nations, but will the plan be successful?
Listen to this article
Although there is not yet a firm agreement on limiting what is a crucial source of income for Vladimir Putin's conflict in Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) nations are poised to declare an effort to impose a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said on June 27.