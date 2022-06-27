Although there is not yet a firm agreement on limiting what is a crucial source of income for Vladimir Putin's conflict in Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) nations are poised to declare an effort to impose a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said on June 27.

Leaders have assembled for three days in the Bavarian Alps, and the primary subjects of conversation so far have centred on Russia's war and restricting its profits from rising energy prices. Bloomberg News stated on Sunday that the G7 is debating a price cap and that one possible mechanism would involve placing limitations on shipping and insurance.

Price Cap on Russian Oil: Will it work?

In order to prevent further price fluctuations, negotiators - particularly those from the US and Italy - are working to create a system that restricts the flow of capital to Russia while maintaining oil supply for major consumers like China and India.

However, it is not anticipated that the discussion will address the specifics of a price cap's implementation or the level at which it would be imposed. According to a senior Biden administration official, leaders will instead instruct finance ministers to focus on ironing out the details in the next weeks and months.

According to a G7 official, the alternative will be acknowledged as an idea in the final communique because a political agreement to study it has been reached. The US has proposed that the cap might be effective by imposing limitations on insurance and other services required for the transportation of Russian oil.

If oil sales fall below a predetermined threshold, the mechanism would permit shipping. Such a strategy would necessitate the revision of sanctions that the European Union only recently agreed to last month following extensive negotiations. Additionally, it's uncertain how effective the idea would be; according to one official, EU penalties would probably have a greater influence. The oil market is very sceptical about how something like this could function, though.

