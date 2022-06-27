OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  G7 may impose price cap on Russian Oil; but will it work?
Listen to this article

Although there is not yet a firm agreement on limiting what is a crucial source of income for Vladimir Putin's conflict in Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) nations are poised to declare an effort to impose a price cap on Russian oil, US officials said on June 27.

Leaders have assembled for three days in the Bavarian Alps, and the primary subjects of conversation so far have centred on Russia's war and restricting its profits from rising energy prices. Bloomberg News stated on Sunday that the G7 is debating a price cap and that one possible mechanism would involve placing limitations on shipping and insurance.

Price Cap on Russian Oil: Will it work?

In order to prevent further price fluctuations, negotiators - particularly those from the US and Italy - are working to create a system that restricts the flow of capital to Russia while maintaining oil supply for major consumers like China and India.

However, it is not anticipated that the discussion will address the specifics of a price cap's implementation or the level at which it would be imposed. According to a senior Biden administration official, leaders will instead instruct finance ministers to focus on ironing out the details in the next weeks and months.

According to a G7 official, the alternative will be acknowledged as an idea in the final communique because a political agreement to study it has been reached. The US has proposed that the cap might be effective by imposing limitations on insurance and other services required for the transportation of Russian oil.

If oil sales fall below a predetermined threshold, the mechanism would permit shipping. Such a strategy would necessitate the revision of sanctions that the European Union only recently agreed to last month following extensive negotiations. Additionally, it's uncertain how effective the idea would be; according to one official, EU penalties would probably have a greater influence. The oil market is very sceptical about how something like this could function, though.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first in-person bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in over four years, in Germany. (HT_PRINT)

PM Modi to meet Canadian PM Justin Trudeau today on sidelines of G7 summit

2 min read . 01:05 PM IST
The prospect of more supply tightness loomed over crude market as western governments sought ways to cut Russia's ability to fund its war in Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Crude oil prices mixed in choppy trade amid G7 discussions, demand concerns

2 min read . 11:18 AM IST
The attempt to clamp down on Russian gold is likely to be the most meaningful economic measure against Moscow announced at the G7's three-day meeting (AP)

G7 announces ban on import of Russian gold amid war with Ukraine

3 min read . 26 Jun 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout