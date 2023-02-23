G7 meeting in Bengaluru today: Finance chiefs to discuss sanctions against Russia
One year into a war with Russia, Ukraine is under intense pressure to acquire funds.
On February 23, the Group of Seven (G7) financial chiefs will gather to discuss sanctions against Russia that will put pressure on it to cease the war in Ukraine. The G7 countries' finance ministers and central bank governors will gather in Bengaluru under the leadership of Japan. The gathering will take place over a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, referring to it as a "special military operation."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×