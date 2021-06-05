G-7 Nations Agree on New Rules for Taxing Global Companies

There are still significant details to be worked out, and the deal isn’t sufficient to see the new rules applied globally. For that to happen, it would need support from the Group of 20 leading economies—which includes China and India, among other developing economies—as well as the backing of the 135 countries that have been negotiating the new rules as part of what is known as the Inclusive Framework. Treasury chiefs from the G-20 are due to meet in Venice on July 9-10.