G7 nations considering near-total ban of exports to Russia

G7 nations considering near-total ban of exports to Russia1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering near-total ban of exports to Russia, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Japanese government sources.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.