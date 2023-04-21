Hello User
G7 nations considering near-total ban of exports to Russia

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Reuters
G7 foreign ministers' meeting. (AP)

Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering near-total ban of exports to Russia.

Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering near-total ban of exports to Russia, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Japanese government sources. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

