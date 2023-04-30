G7 nations set to regulate ChatGPT as European lawmakers discuss AI act2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 02:50 PM IST
G7 members added that the regulation should also preserve an open and enabling environment for the development of ChatGPT-like AI technologies and should be based on democratic values
The Group of Seven (G7) nations affirmed the adoption of "risk-based" regulation of artificial intelligence on Sunday. The move by digital ministries of the G7 nations came as multiple countries in Europe are mulling over an AI act to enforce regulations around generative AI like ChatGPT.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×