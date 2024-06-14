G7 Summit 2024: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Italy for ‘productive discussions with world leaders’; what’s on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipated constructive dialogues with global leaders at the G7 Summit on Friday, aiming to tackle worldwide issues and promote “international collaboration for a better tomorrow”.

His remarks were made upon his arrival in Apulia, southern Italy, for the Outreach session of the summit.

“Tomorrow (Friday) is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with world leaders lined up. He will also be addressing the Outreach session of the G7 Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a video message from the Brindisi Airport.

What's on agenda? During his day-long visit, Modi will be participating in a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis. The Pope is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi, who has a series of meetings scheduled with the world leaders on the sidelines of the summit being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia.

“Landed in Italy to take part in the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said he was “glad” that his first foreign visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions,” his statement reads.

“During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South. I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the summit,” he added.

India recently hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, attended by the same global leaders convening at the Apulia meet under the Italian presidency.

During her opening address on Thursday at the G7 leaders' meeting, which included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel, she emphasized the significance of choosing southern Italy as the venue to convey a strong message to the Global South.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit.