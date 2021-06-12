Subscribe
Home >News >World >G7 Summit: Climate change activists protest on beach

G7 Summit: Climate change activists protest on beach

Oxfam activists wearing papier mache heads depicting G7 leaders perform during a protest at Swanpool Beach near Falmouth
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST AP

Some protesters paddled out to sea, while others sunbathed on the beach wearing masks of leaders' faces

Falmouth: Hundreds of environmental protesters took to the Cornish seaside Saturday morning in a bid to draw the attention of world leaders and the international media outlets that have descended on southwest England for the G-7 summit.

Some protesters paddled out to sea, while others sunbathed on the beach wearing masks of leaders' faces.

A crowd of surfers, kayakers and swimmers gathered Saturday on a beach in Falmouth for a mass “paddle out protest" organized by the group Surfers Against Sewage, which is campaigning for more action to protect oceans.

U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are meeting near the town of St. Ives for talks focusing on the pandemic and climate change.

Earlier, activists from Oxfam assembled on Falmouth beach to protest climate change and put on masks depicting the leaders attending the G-7 summit.

Max Lawson, Oxfam's head of policy, said activists want the G-7 countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States - to commit to bigger reductions in carbon emissions and to financing to help poor countries adapt to the impacts of climate change.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

