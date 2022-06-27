PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the G7 Summit, he was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau
ELMAU :India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit of 2022 that is being held at Schloss Elmau, Germany.
PM Modi at the Summit hailed India's effort at clean and green energy , sustainable lifestyle and global wellbeing at the summit, according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Germany to attend the G7 Summit. He was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the global economic fallout such as soaring energy and food prices has dominated this year's summit of the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Italy, Canada, Japan and Britain.
"Becoming pro-planet people. Investing in a better future. In the @G7 session on climate, energy & health, PM @narendramodi highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles & global wellbeing," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
Further the Prime Minister said, “We hope rich countries of G-7 will support India's efforts; huge market for clean energy technologies is emerging in India".
The PM highlighted India's efforts towards clean energy, “India has world's first fully solar power operated airport; India's huge railway system will become net zero in this decade. We achieved target of 40 pc energy capacity from non-fossil sources 9 yrs before time"
“India's dedication to climate commitments evident from its performance," he added.
“We've also tolerated the centuries of slavery. Now independent India is the fastest-growing big economy in the world. 17% of the world’s population resides in India. But, our contribution of global carbon emissions is only 5%"
This was the first meeting between Modi and Biden after they met in Japan for the Quad summit in May. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet in July for the I2U2 virtual summit of the quadrilateral economic forum comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US.
The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.
The German Presidency has invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Bavaria.
Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Scholz.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Monday pledged to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes" by cranking up sanctions on Russia and backing security commitments for Kyiv in a post-war settlement.
