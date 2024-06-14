Internet users criticize awkward hug and kiss interaction at G7 Summit, urging awareness of boundaries. India participates in the summit as an Outreach country.

G7 Summit: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni oversees a two-day G7 Summit, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance.

Upon Sunak's arrival at the venue, PM Meloni warmly welcomed him, and images capturing the moment quickly spread across the internet. The video begins with Sunak approaching Meloni, who greets him with a friendly hug and kiss. They share a moment of laughter and conversation before posing for a photograph together.

Watch the video here:

However, some on the internet noted an awkwardness in their initial hug and kiss interaction.

"This is getting irritating in the name of "memes" and "jokes". People must know the limitations," said a user.

Another one wrote, “All eyes on Meloni."

Meanwhile, India is participating in the summit as an Outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia on late Thursday night (local time), he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

