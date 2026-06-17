G7 Summit: Who are the world leaders gathered in France?

The 52nd G7 Summit (Group of Seven) is underway in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains. The gathering of the leaders of the seven of the world's most advanced and industrialized economies from June 15 to 17 is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron under the French G7 Presidency.
The G7 (originally G8 including Russia) comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan along with the permanent participation of the European Union.
Quick answers to key questions
The G7 leaders attending the summit include Canada’s Mark Carney, France’s Emmanuel Macron (host), Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Japan’s Sanae Takaichi, the UK’s Keir Starmer, and the US’s Donald Trump.
The agenda includes discussions on security risks posed by AI and social media, as well as reaching agreements on key issues concerning the Middle East and Ukraine.
PM Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit as India has been invited as a guest country to discuss global issues and enhance bilateral ties with G7 leaders.
The G7 Summit serves as a platform for world leaders to collaboratively address major geopolitical issues, strengthen international relations, and coordinate responses to global challenges.
PM Modi held discussions focusing on deepening India-UK ties, economic cooperation with Canada, and regional stability in West Asia with leaders including UK's Keir Starmer and Canada’s Mark Carney.
Canada: Mark Carney, Prime Minister
France: Emmanuel Macron, President (Host)
Germany: Friedrich Merz, Chancellor
Italy: Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister
Japan: Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister
United Kingdom: Keir Starmer, Prime Minister
United States: Donald Trump, President
European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen, President
European Council: António Costa, President
French President Emmanuel Macron expanded the summit to include leaders from the Global South and vital Middle Eastern nations to discuss regional conflicts and global stability.
Notable attendees include:
India: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President
Egypt: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President
Qatar: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir
United Arab Emirates (UAE): Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President
Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President
South Korea: Lee Jae-myung, President
Kenya: William Ruto, President
On Wednesday, the last day of the 52nd G7 Summit, leaders will discuss the security risks posed by AI and social media. The discussion at the G7 will focus on how to "improve cyber security and protect our children and our democracies," Macron said in an Instagram video ahead of the summit.
Final discussions on the key global issues will take place, with all seven powers hoping to agree final statements on both the Middle East and Ukraine
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.
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