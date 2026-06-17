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G7 Summit: Who are the world leaders gathered in France?

The 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, hosted by France from June 15-17, gathers leaders from advanced economies and representatives of the Global South to address global stability and regional conflicts, including discussions on AI security risks and final statements on the Middle East and Ukraine.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated17 Jun 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Group photo of G7 leaders and invited nations during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
Group photo of G7 leaders and invited nations during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.(AP)
AI Quick Read

The 52nd G7 Summit (Group of Seven) is underway in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains. The gathering of the leaders of the seven of the world's most advanced and industrialized economies from June 15 to 17 is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron under the French G7 Presidency.

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The G7 (originally G8 including Russia) comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan along with the permanent participation of the European Union.

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
Who are the G7 leaders attending the 52nd summit in France?

The G7 leaders attending the summit include Canada’s Mark Carney, France’s Emmanuel Macron (host), Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Japan’s Sanae Takaichi, the UK’s Keir Starmer, and the US’s Donald Trump.

2
What is the agenda of the G7 Summit 2026?

The agenda includes discussions on security risks posed by AI and social media, as well as reaching agreements on key issues concerning the Middle East and Ukraine.

3
Why is PM Narendra Modi attending the G7 Summit?

PM Narendra Modi is attending the G7 Summit as India has been invited as a guest country to discuss global issues and enhance bilateral ties with G7 leaders.

4
How does the G7 Summit impact global diplomacy?

The G7 Summit serves as a platform for world leaders to collaboratively address major geopolitical issues, strengthen international relations, and coordinate responses to global challenges.

5
What discussions took place between PM Modi and other world leaders at the summit?

PM Modi held discussions focusing on deepening India-UK ties, economic cooperation with Canada, and regional stability in West Asia with leaders including UK's Keir Starmer and Canada’s Mark Carney.

Also Read | Modi, Trump bilateral talks at G-7 in France today. What to expect?

G7 leaders attending 52nd summit

Canada: Mark Carney, Prime Minister

France: Emmanuel Macron, President (Host)

Germany: Friedrich Merz, Chancellor

Italy: Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister

Japan: Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister

United Kingdom: Keir Starmer, Prime Minister

United States: Donald Trump, President

European Union representatives

European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen, President

European Council: António Costa, President

Also Read | PM Modi calls for safe shipping lanes days after Indian crew killed

Guest and partner leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron expanded the summit to include leaders from the Global South and vital Middle Eastern nations to discuss regional conflicts and global stability.

Notable attendees include:

India: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President

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Egypt: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President

Qatar: Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President

Brazil: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President

South Korea: Lee Jae-myung, President

Kenya: William Ruto, President

What is on the agenda of G7 Summit

On Wednesday, the last day of the 52nd G7 Summit, leaders will discuss the security risks posed by AI and social media. The discussion at the G7 will focus on how to "improve cyber security and protect our children and our democracies," Macron said in an Instagram video ahead of the summit.

Also Read | G7 leaders back US-Iran deal, call for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

Final discussions on the key global issues will take place, with all seven powers hoping to agree final statements on both the Middle East and Ukraine

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About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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