Still, it is difficult to tell whether a global minimum rate might affect schemes like Apple’s “resident nowhere" Irish set-up. Equally, it is a mystery to me at this stage as to how Amzaon’s tax position might be affected. Hence, the G7 has come up with a second element to the new rules: tax must be paid where sales happen, not where the operation is registered. If adopted, the Apple scheme would not work any longer because Apple subsidiaries would pay tax where they sell their products.