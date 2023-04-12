G7 to discuss digital currency standards, crypto regulation2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:58 AM IST
The move will be among key themes of G7 discussions that Japan chairs this year, as part of efforts to address challenges the global community face from fast-moving digital technology
Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies will consider how best to help developing countries introduce central bank digital currencies (CBDC) consistent with appropriate international standards, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday.
