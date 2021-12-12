G-7 to issue warning to Russia over troop build up near Ukraine

G-7 to issue warning to Russia over troop build up near Ukraine1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Foreign ministers from G7 nations plan to make a joint statement today on Russia as they look for ways to deter the Kremlin from making moves against Ukraine
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations plan to make a joint statement on Russia as they look for ways to deter the Kremlin from making moves against Ukraine.
Ministers are set to release the statement on Sunday following talks in Liverpool, England, hosted by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, according to two people familiar with the plans.
With increasing numbers of troops and military equipment deployed near Ukraine’s border, the US has been warning for weeks that Russia has drawn up plans for an invasion that could take place in early 2022.
The US has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will face massive economic repercussions from the international community if he decides to activate the plan, though Japan is likely to insist that the G-7 statement remains relatively cautious, the people said.
