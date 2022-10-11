Home / News / World / G-7 vows to stand with Ukraine for as long as It takes, hold Putin accountable
G-7 vows to stand with Ukraine for as long as It takes, hold Putin accountable
2 min read.10:21 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from Bloomberg )
G-7, the Group of Seven leaders vowed to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes' and condemned Russia’s recent steps to escalate its war there in the strongest possible terms.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The leaders of G-7, the Group of Seven industrialised nations vowed to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes' and denounced Russia's stepped-up attacks this week, calling them a war crime and pledging to hold President Vladimir Putin accountable.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The leaders of G-7, the Group of Seven industrialised nations vowed to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes' and denounced Russia's stepped-up attacks this week, calling them a war crime and pledging to hold President Vladimir Putin accountable.
A day after Russia bombarded Ukraine with the heaviest barrage of air strikes since the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that he would not negotiate with Putin.
A day after Russia bombarded Ukraine with the heaviest barrage of air strikes since the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that he would not negotiate with Putin.
The Group of Seven (G-7) is an intergovernmental political forum that brings together the governments of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, the European Union belongs to the forum as a "non-enumerated member."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Group of Seven (G-7) is an intergovernmental political forum that brings together the governments of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, the European Union belongs to the forum as a "non-enumerated member."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
G-7 Leaders say, ‘they’ll hold Putin to account’
The latest Russian missile and zone attacks against Ukraine were denounced by the G-7 leaders "in the strongest terms possible," and they added that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians are a war crime. They promised to hold Putin and others accountable.
G-7 Leaders say, ‘they’ll hold Putin to account’
The latest Russian missile and zone attacks against Ukraine were denounced by the G-7 leaders "in the strongest terms possible," and they added that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians are a war crime. They promised to hold Putin and others accountable.
The leaders issued a statement denouncing Russia's "annexation" of Ukrainian territory and pledging that the action would never be accepted because it is illegal. They also criticised Belarus for aiding Putin's forces and allowing them to conduct operations on its territory, calling this "enabling the Russian war of aggression."
The leaders issued a statement denouncing Russia's "annexation" of Ukrainian territory and pledging that the action would never be accepted because it is illegal. They also criticised Belarus for aiding Putin's forces and allowing them to conduct operations on its territory, calling this "enabling the Russian war of aggression."
Zelenskiy calls for sanctions against Russia
In a video, Zelenskiy urged the G-7 to impose a new package of sanctions against Russia and declared that he would not engage in negotiations with Moscow as long as Putin remains in power.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Zelenskiy calls for sanctions against Russia
In a video, Zelenskiy urged the G-7 to impose a new package of sanctions against Russia and declared that he would not engage in negotiations with Moscow as long as Putin remains in power.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He urged "zero profit for the terrorist state" and the blocking of Russia's energy sector in order to reduce that country's reliance on oil and gas revenues. Additionally, he demanded that international observers monitor the security situation at the Belarusian border.
He urged "zero profit for the terrorist state" and the blocking of Russia's energy sector in order to reduce that country's reliance on oil and gas revenues. Additionally, he demanded that international observers monitor the security situation at the Belarusian border.
“After the Russian strikes, all the murders, all the abuse of civilians and international law, your societies will not understand you if you do not cut off any prospects for this leader of terror… One person is blocking peace -- and this person is in Moscow," Zelenskiy said.
“After the Russian strikes, all the murders, all the abuse of civilians and international law, your societies will not understand you if you do not cut off any prospects for this leader of terror… One person is blocking peace -- and this person is in Moscow," Zelenskiy said.
G-7 to stand with Ukraine ‘for as long as It takes’
The G-7 nations said in a statement on Tuesday that Ukraine's allies will support it "for as long as it takes" despite Russia's recent moves to escalate its war there.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
G-7 to stand with Ukraine ‘for as long as It takes’
The G-7 nations said in a statement on Tuesday that Ukraine's allies will support it "for as long as it takes" despite Russia's recent moves to escalate its war there.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“We reassured President Zelenskiy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the group said in a draft statement.
“We reassured President Zelenskiy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the group said in a draft statement.
The statement further mentioned that “We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes."
The statement further mentioned that “We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes."