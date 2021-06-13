G-7’s 1 billion pledge for Covid vaccine doses comes up short

500 million Pfizer Inc. doses pledged by the U.S., for delivery beginning in August and through 2022, on top of 80 million Biden previously announced

100 million doses pledged by the U.K. from a mix of manufacturers

as many as 100 million doses pledged by Canada at the summit

100 million doses pledged by the EU at a meeting last month, including 75 million from Germany, France and Italy -- the EU’s G-7 members

While some of that was previously announced, the latest measures are also in some cases not entirely new. The 500 million doses pledged by the U.S. will be funded in part by $2 billion that Biden had initially promised for Covax, the World Health Organization-backed initiative aimed at facilitating equitable global distribution. Biden will claw that money back and buy doses directly, then work with Covax to distribute them.