Gabon coup: Thousands celebrate as military officers put newly re-elected president Bongo under house arrest2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Rebel officers seize power in Gabon following disputed elections; President Ali Bongo Ondimba placed under house arrest. Notably, Gabon is the sixth African nation to witness military coup in the past three years
Africa's Gabon witnessed rebel military officers engage in a coup that put third time elected President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest. The reportedly disputed elections had declared Ondimba as the victor. Notably, Ali Bongo Ondimba has been in power in the oil-rich African country since 2009.