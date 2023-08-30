comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ News / World/  Gabon coup: Thousands celebrate as military officers put newly re-elected president Bongo under house arrest
Back

Gabon coup: Thousands celebrate as military officers put newly re-elected president Bongo under house arrest

 2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:26 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Rebel officers seize power in Gabon following disputed elections; President Ali Bongo Ondimba placed under house arrest. Notably, Gabon is the sixth African nation to witness military coup in the past three years

This video grab taken from Gabon 24 shows Gabonese soldiers carrying General Brice Oligui Nguema (C), head of the preisdential guard of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba. The head of Gabon's presidential guard Brice Oligui Nguema was carried aloft by hundreds of soldiers who proclaimed him leader on August 30, 2023, according to images broadcast on state TV. The footage, which showed soldiers shouting 'Oligui president', was played on a loop following a statement read by a coup leader flanked by army officers announcing the house arrest of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, hours after he was declared the winner of the August 26, 2023 election. (AFP)Premium
This video grab taken from Gabon 24 shows Gabonese soldiers carrying General Brice Oligui Nguema (C), head of the preisdential guard of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba. The head of Gabon's presidential guard Brice Oligui Nguema was carried aloft by hundreds of soldiers who proclaimed him leader on August 30, 2023, according to images broadcast on state TV. The footage, which showed soldiers shouting 'Oligui president', was played on a loop following a statement read by a coup leader flanked by army officers announcing the house arrest of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, hours after he was declared the winner of the August 26, 2023 election. (AFP)

Africa's Gabon witnessed rebel military officers engage in a coup that put third time elected President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest. The reportedly disputed elections had declared Ondimba as the victor. Notably, Ali Bongo Ondimba has been in power in the oil-rich African country since 2009. 

In the latest news, Bongo had called upon citizen to ‘make noise’ after he asserted that he had been detained in his home, according to AP report. 

Notably, Gabon is the sixth country in Africa to be facing a coup in the past three years. Five other countries include- Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The Commonwealth on Wednesday voiced fears about a military coup in Gabon, which joined the grouping last year, and said it was monitoring the situation closely.

Here are the top points to Gabon Military Coup

-In a dramatic pre-dawn address, a group of officers declared "all the institutions of the republic" had been dissolved, the election results cancelled and the borders closed

-Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, whose family has ruled Gabon for over 55 years, was placed under house arrest and one of his sons arrested for treason

-Bongo was first elected in 2009 following the death of his father Omar, who had ruled the country for 41 years

-TV images later showed the head of the Republican Guard, General Brice Oligui Nguema, being carried in triumph by hundreds of soldiers, to cries of “Oligui president", reported AFP. 

-Bongo's son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) "have been arrested,", according to the military official statement

-They are accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president's signature, among other allegations, the statement added

-A country of just 2.3 million people, Gabon has been ruled by the Bongo family for more than 55 out of its 63 years since independence from France in 1960

-Notably, another group of mutinous soldiers attempted a coup in January 2019, while Bongo was in Morocco recovering from a stroke, but was quickly overpowered.

-Paris maintains a military presence in many of its former territories -- including Gabon where it has 370 soldiers permanently deployed, some in the capital Libreville, according to the French defence ministry website

-According to reports, Omar Bongo was one of France's closest allies in the post-colonial era and his son has long been a regular in Paris, where his family owns an extensive real estate portfolio that is being investigated by anti-corruption magistrates.

-Videos and images emerged of people celebrating in support of the putschists in the street of Libreville, Gabon

-Russia has expressed concern over the situation in Gabon. Further, China has also called for "all sides" in Gabon to guarantee the safety of Bongo, “resolve differences through dialogue, (and) restore normal order as soon as possible."

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 05:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App