GAIL rationing gas as former Gazprom unit cuts supplies2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 06:57 PM IST
Lower gas supplies will affect impact India's urea production, and a sustained cut would lift imports of the soil nutrient
India's largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd has started gas rationing, cutting supplies to fertiliser and industrial clients after imports were hit under its deal with a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom, two sources familiar with the matter said.