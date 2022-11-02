Gambia says ‘no confirmation’ India-made cough syrup killed 70 kids

The claim that toxic cough syrup that allegedly caused the death of seventy children in the small country of Gambia in West Africa has not been confirmed by Gambian authorities yet. The deaths potentially linked to the four made-in-India cough syrups caught World Health Organisation (WHO)'s attention who flagged the issue, following which the Indian government and the Haryana government imposed a ban on the cough syrup manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

