Game has just begun: Will Imran Khan return to pole position in politically volatile Pakistan — experts weigh in
Although backed by the strong Army establishment of Pakistan, the new government is hanging on a thin thread of coalition politics and a curveball of misfortune for former prime minister Imran Khan.
Shehbaz Sharif's second term as the Prime Minister of Pakistan didn't come as easy as expected amid allegations of rigging in the elections. Although backed by the strong Army establishment of Pakistan, the new government is hanging on a thin thread of coalition politics and a curveball of misfortune for former prime minister Imran Khan. But, is this the endgame for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo? The long history of the Southeast Asian nation suggests a clear ‘NO.’