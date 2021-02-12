Gamestop, Dogecoin move off the internet—to highway billboards

The now-famous WallStreetBets cartoon mascot, with his black shades and slicked-back hair, recently stretched his arms above the morning commuters on highway I-694 near Minneapolis and proposed “$GME to the moon!" GME is GameStop’s stock ticker.

