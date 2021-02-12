Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Gamestop, Dogecoin move off the internet—to highway billboards
Photo: Reuters

Gamestop, Dogecoin move off the internet—to highway billboards

2 min read . 12:38 AM IST Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez , The Wall Street Journal

Enthusiasts are buying up time alongside US highways; at one company, an ad airs every 2.5 seconds

The GameStop Corp. surge may have stalled, but some investors are trying to keep enthusiasm going in a new venue: highway billboards.

The now-famous WallStreetBets cartoon mascot, with his black shades and slicked-back hair, recently stretched his arms above the morning commuters on highway I-694 near Minneapolis and proposed “$GME to the moon!" GME is GameStop’s stock ticker.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Britain's covid variant a concern, 'likely to sweep the world', says scientist

2 min read . 01:01 AM IST

Bumble’s 31-year-old CEO becomes a rare female billionaire

4 min read . 12:56 AM IST

Vegetable plots are growing in popularity for home and apartment buyers

6 min read . 12:47 AM IST

Fed’s Powell signals easy money policies to remain in place for a while

3 min read . 12:43 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.