Gamestop, Dogecoin move off the internet—to highway billboards
Enthusiasts are buying up time alongside US highways; at one company, an ad airs every 2.5 seconds
The GameStop Corp. surge may have stalled, but some investors are trying to keep enthusiasm going in a new venue: highway billboards.
The now-famous WallStreetBets cartoon mascot, with his black shades and slicked-back hair, recently stretched his arms above the morning commuters on highway I-694 near Minneapolis and proposed “$GME to the moon!" GME is GameStop’s stock ticker.
