OPEN APP
Home >News >World >GameStop mania spreads half a world away to glove makers
File Photo: Glove makers have been among the most-shorted stocks in Malaysia since the nation lifted a ban on short selling at the start of 2021 (REUTERS)
File Photo: Glove makers have been among the most-shorted stocks in Malaysia since the nation lifted a ban on short selling at the start of 2021 (REUTERS)

GameStop mania spreads half a world away to glove makers

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 04:07 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Malaysians formed a group, Bursabets, targeting shares of glove makers, one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades in 2020
  • Shares of Top Glove Corp. jumped as much as 15% before paring those gains to close 8.5% higher

The manic ride in GameStop Corp. sparked by American amateur traders on Reddit has inspired some Malaysians to form a similar group targeting shares of glove makers -- one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades in 2020.

The online community by the name of Bursabets was created on Thursday and is already boasting more than 4,800 members. The moderators of the group have defined it as the “Malaysian version" of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, to discuss stocks listed on Bursa Malaysia. The discussions so far have centered on glove makers and calls to rally against institutional investors who have kept valuations of the sector low.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said authorities are waiting to see what advice the European Medicines Agency issues with regard to vaccinations for people over 65

Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
With a few exceptions, Taiwanese businesses, offices and schools stayed open throughout the year

Taiwan’s GDP growth outpaces China’s for first time in 30 years

1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
Police react during clashes between farmers and a large group of men who claimed to be locals

Police fires tear gas shells after clash between protesting farmers and 'locals' at Singhu border

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar

China says it appreciates Jaishankar's suggestions to mend Sino-India ties

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST

Shares of Top Glove Corp. jumped as much as 15% before paring those gains to close 8.5% higher. Rival Hartalega Holdings Bhd. surged 5.4% while Supermax Corp. climbed 3.7%. The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index fell 0.9%, capping a third week of losses.

Glove makers have been among the most-shorted stocks in Malaysia since the nation lifted a ban on short selling at the start of 2021. Vaccine rollouts have also sapped the appeal of these pandemic winners.

“I just want the market to realize that the valuations are too low and that our glove companies deserve better," Revenant, one of the moderators of the group, wrote in a post on Thursday. “Let’s discuss, let’s meme it up, and get people hyped!," the moderator said about Malaysian equities.

A member with the handle u/chen97 posted a meme with a wordplay on Avengers Assemble, an American animated television series based on the fictional Marvel Comics superhero team known as the Avengers. The meme said “Retailers Assemble! The Game just begins!."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout