GameStop mania spreads half a world away to glove makers

The online community by the name of Bursabets was created on Thursday and is already boasting more than 4,800 members. The moderators of the group have defined it as the “Malaysian version" of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, to discuss stocks listed on Bursa Malaysia. The discussions so far have centered on glove makers and calls to rally against institutional investors who have kept valuations of the sector low.

