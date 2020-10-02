Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Burj Khalifa will display Mahatma Gandhi's images today

To commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the United Arab Emirates's Burj Khalifa will pay tribute to the iconic leader by a special show. The Indian Consulate in Dubai in a tweet said it would telecast live through its social media pages a special programme on “Relevance of Gandhi’s message in the 21st century" at 7 pm on Friday.

The images of Gandhi would be displayed on Burj Khalifa with his messages around 8.15 pm on Friday, the Gulf News earlier reported."We are thankful to Emaar for their support," the Indian Consulate told the Gulf News.

The images of Gandhi would be displayed on Burj Khalifa with his messages around 8.15 pm on Friday, the Gulf News earlier reported."We are thankful to Emaar for their support," the Indian Consulate told the Gulf News.

On the occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi, the consulate officials also hold a cleanliness drive in the premises. "With the support from the Indian community, 151 trees will be planted on different sites to mark the occasion," the report said.

The annual debate for students, held under the patronage of the mission at GEMS Our Own Indian School, will be organised online due to COVID-19. Essay writing and drawing competitions are also being organised for students, the report mentioned.

On Gandhi Jayanti in 2018, a special LED show on the Burj Khalifa marked the commencement of the two-year line up of programmes of 150 years of Gandhian ideologies in the United Arab Emirates.

The special LED show was jointly organised by the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, Indian Consulate in Dubai and Emaar Properties. Images of Gandhi and the Indian flag were beamed on the world’s largest LED-illuminated façade once again on the same day in 2019.