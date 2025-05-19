Gary Lineker leaves BBC after 26 years amid backlash over anti-Semitic Zionism post – Here's what happened

Gary Lineker, the former England captain and longtime host of the BBC’s Match of the Day, will leave the broadcaster entirely following the season finale of the iconic football highlights programme. His departure comes days after he faced public and internal criticism for reposting an Instagram story that included anti-Semitic imagery — notably a picture of a rat — in a post discussing Zionism.

The BBC confirmed the news on Monday, stating: “Gary Lineker will leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season. He will not be part of the BBC’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season’s FA Cup coverage.”

Apology after backlash The 64-year-old host had earlier apologised “unreservedly” after sharing and then deleting the controversial post, which originated from the group Palestine Lobby and was titled “Zionism explained in two minutes.”

“I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views,” Lineker said in a statement issued last week.

On Monday, he reiterated his apology and announced his decision to step down entirely: “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember -- both on the pitch and in the studio. I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic -- it goes against everything I stand for. However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

BBC Director-General responds Tim Davie, BBC director-general, acknowledged Lineker’s apology and praised his contributions to the broadcaster: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.” “He has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.”

End of an era Lineker, who has hosted Match of the Day for 26 years, was still expected to lead BBC coverage of major events including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the FA Cup next season — roles he will now no longer fulfil.

Sunday’s Match of the Day, following the final round of the Premier League fixtures, marked his final appearance on the BBC.