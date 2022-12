When families gather around the fire this holiday season, the odds are better than ever that no real kindling will be involved. Due to concerns about health and air quality, regulations against wood-burning fireplaces and stoves have grown increasingly strict—San Francisco, for example, forbids them in new construction—and homeowners drawn to flames have moved on to alternatives such as gas and electric. This doesn’t mean such new-technology adopters are willing to give up the ghost of Christmases past, however. Fireplaces, even faux, remain core to a home’s décor.