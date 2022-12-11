Gas and electric fireplaces are the future. We asked design pros how to make them seem real

When families gather around the fire this holiday season, the odds are better than ever that no real kindling will be involved. Due to concerns about health and air quality, regulations against wood-burning fireplaces and stoves have grown increasingly strict—San Francisco, for example, forbids them in new construction—and homeowners drawn to flames have moved on to alternatives such as gas and electric. This doesn’t mean such new-technology adopters are willing to give up the ghost of Christmases past, however. Fireplaces, even faux, remain core to a home’s décor.
“For generations, fire has been the center of the home," said Julie Buckner, an interior designer in Petaluma, Calif., who often installs electric fireplaces instead of gas or wood. The flame is a projection, so it emits no pollution and is safe for children and pets. “It’s a light show," she said, “but once we commit to not burn wood, it becomes easier to accept that it doesn’t look completely natural."
To make the illusion feel more like the real deal, Ms. Buckner concentrates on relevant décor questions. “Where does the fire sit in the room? How are the furnishings arranged?" What you actually do in the room, she added, can outweigh the lack of wood. “It helps to pour some wine, snuggle up on the sofa and turn on Netflix."
In a recent condo renovation (pictured above) by Needham, Mass., firm Stanton Schwartz Design, smart décor decisions contribute to the come-and-sit-a-while quality of a living area that includes a “fire feature" (as such faux hearths are often called). The clients wanted the benefits of heat and flame without the ashy mess of wood conflagrations, and listed a gas fireplace as a must-have. Their choice: a sleek glass-corner fireplace of dark steel. The open-concept living room is aesthetically very clean, almost entirely white, but a few architectural details tilt the space and the fireplace toward coziness. Teak wall planks that wrap around the corner from fireplace to ceiling suggest a “chimney," for example, and chunky wood beams traverse the ceiling. A long concrete ledge—raw, hand-cast, just wide enough for perching—runs underneath the fireplace.
“It’s cold here in Boston, and we wanted to create a space that encourages people to enjoy the room," said Jessica Schwartz, who created the penthouse with design partner Ryan Stanton. Although modern gas fireplaces often feature a bed of glass shards, the pair chose ceramic driftwood instead, inspired by the home’s location overlooking the water. “Glass is not flammable," said Ms. Schwartz, so it felt less “honest." A few real birch logs strategically set nearby bolster the fantasy.
Holly Markham, co-founder of European Home, a manufacturer and distributor of both gas and electric models in Middleton, Mass., says plug-in electric fixtures have come a long way, increasing in sales by 53% since 2020. When a plumber working in their showroom turned off the gas, she recalls, he couldn’t understand why a few fireplaces were still running: “He had no idea they were electric." She suggests consumers depend on knowledgeable local dealers, installers, designers and builders when considering installing an alternative fireplace. “Building codes can be complicated, covering hundreds of pages," she said.
“If you’re not consciously thinking about it, it’s really realistic," said Randy Goldstein of the electric fireplace in his Petaluma, Calif., home. “I’ve got the flickering light and the ambience." His designer, Ms. Buckner, helped him choose a simple, glass-fronted black box—from Lakefield, Minn., manufacturer Kozy Heat—inset in his living-room wall. “It has tons of features—different flame heights, speeds and colors. It can even blow out warm air."
Some electric fireplaces use light projected onto a water-vapor mist to make the “flames" dance and produce wisps of “smoke." Other theatrical effects involve mats that mimic burning embers and audio that adds the sound of a crackling fire.
Designers sometimes lean heavily on the traditional accoutrements of a wood-burning fire to suggest a real hearth. For a home in Tenefly, N.J., interior designer and architect Robert Ventolo set an electric, water-vapor fire feature within a limestone surround and a black-slate firebox. A forged-steel fire basket cradles the device between two equally stately Art Deco andirons; a brush-and-poker set stand guard nearby. “It’s the level of detail that makes it realistic," said Mr. Ventolo, of New York City’s Crain and Ventolo Associates. “And even when there is no heat, it’s a visually peaceful setting and a focal point of the room. If you see a flame, you think heat."
Dramatic mantels and surrounds are other visual cues that design pros favor. New York City designer Phillip Thomas says he uses a mantel above fires that run on alcohol-gel cartridges, even though such setups are so shallow they don’t actually require an inset. “I have the fireplace surround protrude into the room anyway because it gives it emphasis," he said.
Something to keep in mind: A fireplace needs to look good even when the flames are not flickering. “Chunky ‘oak’ logs don’t look real to me when the fire is off," said Susana Simonpietri, creative director of Brooklyn interior design studio Chango & Co., who prefers ceramic aspen or birch for the gas fireplaces she uses in her projects. “They are skinnier and look less faux. Sometimes the original arrangement is not as attractive as it could be. You can rearrange them to look more organic."
Traditional and organic are not the only aesthetic goals. A brand new addition to European Home’s gas offerings—the Gyrofocus—offers a mod vibe with a curvy-bottomed capsule suspended from a pipe. It looks like it could have made a cameo in a 1970s Bond film—but designing it to work with gas was so tricky, it was unthinkable just a few years ago.
Lately, homeowners are more willing to face faux head on, says Ms. Simonpietri. “Younger clients don’t necessarily want what they grew up with. My clients like cool angles and things that are sculptural," she said. The concept of the non-wood fireplace is acceptable to them. “They don’t need to pretend it’s anything other than what it is."
Tools of the trade-off / Accessories lend authenticity to a gas or electric fireplace
The Clean-Burning Wood Stove: A Guilt-Free Alternative
Installing a wood-fueled source of coziness can be a fraught decision for the ecologically minded. These highly efficient modern stoves cut down on emissions, and earn homeowners a tax credit, too.
When Grant Gibson, an interior designer in San Francisco, built a new home for himself in Castine, Maine, he knew he wanted a fireplace that could provide heat for the whole house. Though no local laws banned wood-burning fireplaces, he was acutely aware of the environmental effects and mess of such fires. His solution: a clean-burning stove positioned inside a classic fireplace. He chose the EPA-certified Green Mountain 60, which has an efficiency rating of 79% and an emissions rate of only 0.6 grams of particulates per hour. (The EPA limit for wood-burning stoves is 2.5 grams per hour, tested with cord wood; standard wood-burning stoves of the 1980s put out 20 to 40 grams, says John Gulland, cofounder of the Wood Heat Organization, a non-profit that educates people about wood-burning stoves.)
Mr. Gibson wanted his stove tucked away in a traditional fireplace so that it would better complement his home’s colonial style. He chose the largest stove size he could and then built the fireplace and mantel around it. “We had architectural plans, but I mocked it up using a cardboard box and stood there with my contractor to visualize it." The wooden mantel he designed is deep enough for candles and decorations; to the fireplace’s side, he added a set of brass antique fireplace tools. A glass-front door locks in fire and smoke.
“I love my stove because I can see the dancing flames, and it gives a lovely feeling on a cold winter night," said Mr. Gibson. “It’s so warm, sometimes I have to open the window. I don’t need to turn on many additional lights. It makes the room so inviting."
With so many products on the market that can burn wood more completely, including catalytic and non-catalytic stoves, questions about what to buy can flummox consumers. “There has been a constant evolution in technology, and it can be baffling. You have to be prepared to stick your head in a lot of wood stoves," said Mr. Gulland.
Typically, the literature from manufacturers clearly states everything from emissions rates and efficiency to burn rates and BTUs. But Mr. Gulland suggests relying on a stove dealer whose showroom features operating stoves. “Knowledgeable experts can help you navigate the choices in ways that a big box supplier cannot," he said. Homeowners receive a federal tax credit, capped at $2,000, of 30% on the purchase and installation of qualifying stoves.
As a designer, Mr. Gibson installs a lot of gas fireplaces for clients in California. And while he admits that gas fireplaces can approximate the real thing, his wood stove retains an unfair advantage. “It doesn’t just look real, it is real," he said.
