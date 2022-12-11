Gas and electric fireplaces are the future. We asked design pros how to make them seem real

When Grant Gibson, an interior designer in San Francisco, built a new home for himself in Castine, Maine, he knew he wanted a fireplace that could provide heat for the whole house. Though no local laws banned wood-burning fireplaces, he was acutely aware of the environmental effects and mess of such fires. His solution: a clean-burning stove positioned inside a classic fireplace. He chose the EPA-certified Green Mountain 60, which has an efficiency rating of 79% and an emissions rate of only 0.6 grams of particulates per hour. (The EPA limit for wood-burning stoves is 2.5 grams per hour, tested with cord wood; standard wood-burning stoves of the 1980s put out 20 to 40 grams, says John Gulland, cofounder of the Wood Heat Organization, a non-profit that educates people about wood-burning stoves.)