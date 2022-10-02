Gas outflow from last Nord Stream leaks has ended, Denmark says

Ariel view of the Nord Stream gas leak seen from a Danish defence aircraft at mid-sea in Denmark September 30, 2022.

1 min read . 05:54 PM IST

Reuters

Denmark's Energy Agency said on Sunday it had been informed by Nord Stream AG that stable pressure had been achieved in the damaged Nord Stream 1 pipeline and that this indicates the outflow of natural gas from the last leaks had now halted.