Russia further cuts the flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, with it now operating at less than 1/5th of its normal capacity
European gas prices have jumped up to €204.85 (£172.08), the third highest price on record
In a dramatic turn of events, the Euro-American strategy of isolating Russia in the geo-political front has backfired. Russia slashed gas deliveries to the continent in half from already reduced levels.
After Tuesday’s price surge, Wednesday witnessed another 9% hike in natural gas prices. European gas prices surged 30% in the space of two days, now trading close to the record high set after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has been cutting flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, with it now operating at less than a fifth of its normal capacity. This supply cut needs to be seen in the light of the fact that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany imported over half of its gas from Russia and most of it came through Nord Stream 1 - with the rest coming from land-based pipelines. By the end of June, the supply had reduced to just over a quarter.
Russian energy firm Gazprom attempted to justify the latest cut citing the delayed return of a gas turbine for a compressor station from Canada and blaming western sanctions for the snafu; on the contrary, the German government said that there was no technical reason for it to limit the supply.
Unlike Germany, Poland has said it will be fully independent from Russian gas by the end of the year. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said: "Even now, Russia is no longer able to blackmail us in the way it blackmails Germany for example."
The UK would not be directly impacted by gas supply disruption, as it imports less than 5% of its gas from Russia. However, the global rpice fluctuations would affect the domestic prices as demand in Europe increases.
European wholesale gas prices closed at €204.85 (£172.08) per megawatt hour - the third highest price on record. The all-time high was achieved on 8 March when prices closed at €210.50 (£176.76) per megawatt hour. To put this in perspective, this time last year the wholesale gas price in Europe was at just above €37 (£31.08) per megawatt hour.
This latest reduction in flows puts pressure on EU countries to reduce their dependence on Russian gas even further, since it will make it more difficult for them to replenish their gas supplies ahead of winter.
