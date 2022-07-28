Gas prices shoot up in Europe as Russia cuts supply to Germany

Russia has been cutting flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, with it now operating at less than a fifth of its normal capacity. This supply cut needs to be seen in the light of the fact that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany imported over half of its gas from Russia and most of it came through Nord Stream 1 - with the rest coming from land-based pipelines. By the end of June, the supply had reduced to just over a quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}