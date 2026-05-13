Gastrointestinal illness outbreak leaves over 1000 passengers on a UK-operated cruise ship in France after 49 fell ill

Over 1,000 passengers aboard the UK-operated cruise ship Ambition have been prevented from leaving the vessel in France after 49 people were affected by a gastrointestinal illness, according to BBC.
Health authorities in Bordeaux stated that three infected passengers were placed in isolation in their cabins, and all remaining passengers were temporarily prohibited from disembarking at the port.
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Over 1,000 passengers aboard the UK-operated cruise ship Ambition were affected by a gastrointestinal illness. Health authorities in Bordeaux stated that 49 people fell ill.
Passengers were prevented from disembarking because 49 people had fallen ill with a gastrointestinal illness. Three infected passengers were placed in isolation in their cabins, and all remaining passengers were temporarily prohibited from leaving the vessel.
The Andes virus primarily spreads through exposure to rodent droppings or urine. It is not similar to SARS-CoV-2 as it infects deeper in the lungs, making person-to-person transmission much harder compared to COVID-19.
Symptoms can appear between five days and six weeks after exposure, usually starting with general symptoms like fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches. The virus has a long incubation period, potentially leading to more cases in the weeks following exposure.
No, the average person should not be worried. Previous outbreaks have been controlled with containment measures, and health authorities understand how the virus spreads. This outbreak is not believed to have pandemic potential.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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