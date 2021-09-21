Gates raises $1 billion as Satya Nadella, others join race to scale clean tech

Catalyst will start funding projects in 2022, probably several in each area.

Funding will cover early-stage costs such as design and add up to “maybe 10%" of the total cost.

The plan is to recruit a total of about 20 companies as anchor partners and increase the pool of private capital to $3 billion.

Green hydrogen and sustainable jet fuel are advanced enough that they could “get to a low price" in three to four years.

“I’d be very disappointed if we don’t see a dramatic reduction in the green premium, even in less than five years," Gates said. “Because that should let us do two rounds of projects, the first projects and then take the learning from those first two and a half years and do a second round that will bring the costs down even further."