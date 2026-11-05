Gaur Chowk underpass opens for trial: Will Greater Noida commuters finally get relief from traffic jams?

The long-awaited Gaur Chowk underpass in Greater Noida West opened for a trial run on November 5, offering potential relief to thousands of commuters who regularly face traffic congestion at one of the region's busiest intersections. The three-day trial will allow the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and traffic officials to assess vehicle movement and identify any shortcomings before the structure is formally opened.

According to multiple news reports, the 700-metre-long underpass will allow vehicles travelling straight through the junction to bypass traffic signals, potentially reducing travel time for commuters travelling between Greater Noida West, Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi.

Officials said the trial would focus on assessing the underpass's safety arrangements, signage, lighting, drainage facilities and traffic management. Any shortcomings identified during the exercise will be addressed before the facility is opened for regular public use.

Gaur Chowk underpass to ease traffic congestion Gaur Chowk is a crucial intersection connecting Greater Noida West with Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad and other parts of Greater Noida. Thousands of vehicles pass through the junction every day, with commuters frequently spending 20 to 30 minutes negotiating traffic during peak hours.

The junction experiences congestion because of heavy vehicle movement from multiple directions, wrong-side driving and the continuous inflow and outflow of vehicles from nearby residential societies.

The underpass is expected to improve traffic movement for office-goers, school buses and commercial vehicles by allowing through-traffic to avoid the congested intersection.

The Greater Noida authority had not yet finalised a date for the formal inauguration. The authority had initially planned to open the underpass on August 15, but the project missed the deadline.

Construction began in July 2024 with an 18-month completion target. However, the work was delayed because of restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and interruptions caused by heavy traffic during construction.

The authority had to restrict construction activities during peak traffic hours to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The project has a sanctioned cost of approximately ₹92 crore. The underpass extends about 700 metres, with 350 metres on either side of the junction, and runs alongside a 60-metre-wide road.

The six-lane structure is designed to provide a direct connection between Greater Noida, Gaur City and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Paintings, U-turns and road improvements Apart from the main construction, the authority has undertaken several finishing and supporting infrastructure works around the junction.

The inner walls of the underpass will feature paintings depicting nature and Gautam Buddha. Shades on both sides of the structure have also been completed.

The authority has developed two U-turns near Gaur Chowk and resurfaced the road running alongside the underpass to improve traffic movement in the surrounding area.