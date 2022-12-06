Gautam Adani, 2 other Indian billionaires on Forbes Asia Heroes of Philanthropy list1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
Billionaires Gautam Adani, HCL Technologies's Shiv Nadar, and Happiest Minds Technologies' Ashok Soota are the three Indians who have been named in the 16th edition of Forbes Asia’s Heroes of Philanthropy list which was released on Tuesday.
Conglomerate Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani was listed for having pledged ₹60,000 crores ($7.7 billion) when he turned 60 in June this year with the pledge making him one of India’s most generous philanthropists. The money will address healthcare, education, and skill development and will be channelled through the family's Adani Foundation, which was founded in 1996.
Gautam Adani, 60, is the founder of conglomerate Adani Group, the largest port operator in India. The group's interests span infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate. He has surged to prominence this year, as an eye-catching leap in his fortune made him one of the richest people on the planet in a matter of months.
Self-made billionaire and philanthropist Shiv Nadar counts among the top donors in India, having channelled close to $1 billion of his wealth over a few decades to various social causes through the eponymous Shiv Nadar Foundation.
This year he donated ₹11,600 crore ($142 million) to the foundation he established in 1994, intending to create an equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through education.
Nadar, who cofounded HCL Technologies (he stepped down from executive roles at the IT services company in 2021), has helped set up educational institutions such as schools and universities via the foundation, which also promotes art and culture. The foundation’s trustees include his wife Kiran Nadar, daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra and son-in-law Shikhar Malhotra.
Tech tycoon Ashok Soota has pledged ₹600 crore (USD 75 million) to the medical research trust he founded in April 2021 for the study of ageing and neurological illnesses. He started SKAN— Scientific Knowledge for Ageing and Neurological ailments—with a ₹200 crore outlay, which he has since tripled.
The unranked list highlights individual altruists in the Asia-Pacific region who are donating from their own fortunes, and giving personal time and attention to their select causes, said Forbes, and does not include corporate philanthropy except for privately held companies where the individual is a majority owner.
