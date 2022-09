Indian billionaire, and Adani Group's Chairperson Gautam Adani, who recently overtook Amazon's Jeff Bezos and become the second richest man in the world , has now slipped to the third position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With this, Jeff Bezos has again reclaimed his second place by a narrow margin on the top billionaires' list.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index data updated on its website at 11.20 am, Adani's net worth stands at $135 billion ( ₹10.98 lakh crore) against Jeff Bezos's wealth of $138 billion ( ₹11.23 lakh crore).

Gautam Adani has lost $6.9 billion dollars which took him to the third position, while Bezos gained $1.36 billion to recover his second spot, as per the latest figures. Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk continues to retain his first position with a wealth of $245 billion ( ₹19.93 lakh crore).

On the other hand, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is now out of the top 10 billionaires list and is now placed at the 11th spot with a net worth of ₹of $82.4 billion ( ₹6.70 lakh crore), as per the data.

There has been a neck-to-neck contest between Adani, Bezos, and Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault in the past days, according to the global billionaires' list. The 60-year-old Gujarati businessman had reached second place after replacing Arnault in the rankings.

He first overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian in February this year, became a centibillionaire in April and surpassed Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month.

Gautam Adani, 60, is the founder of conglomerate Adani Group, the largest port operator in India. The Ahmedabad, India-based infrastructure group is also India's largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader.

In May 2022, he made a big entry into cement when he won the race to acquire Swiss giant Holcim's cement business in India for $10.5 billion. He owns 75% stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Transmissions, according to March 2022 stock exchange filings. He also owns about 37% of Adani Total Gas, 65% of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and 61% of Adani Green Energy.