Gautam Adani slips to third spot in billionaires ranking

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index data updated on its website at 11.20 am, Adani's net worth stands at $135 billion ( ₹10.98 lakh crore) against Jeff Bezos's wealth of $138 billion ( ₹11.23 lakh crore).
Indian billionaire, and Adani Group's Chairperson Gautam Adani, who recently overtook Amazon's Jeff Bezos and become the second richest man in the world, has now slipped to the third position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With this, Jeff Bezos has again reclaimed his second place by a narrow margin on the top billionaires' list.
Gautam Adani has lost $6.9 billion dollars which took him to the third position, while Bezos gained $1.36 billion to recover his second spot, as per the latest figures. Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk continues to retain his first position with a wealth of $245 billion ( ₹19.93 lakh crore).
On the other hand, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is now out of the top 10 billionaires list and is now placed at the 11th spot with a net worth of ₹of $82.4 billion ( ₹6.70 lakh crore), as per the data.
There has been a neck-to-neck contest between Adani, Bezos, and Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault in the past days, according to the global billionaires' list. The 60-year-old Gujarati businessman had reached second place after replacing Arnault in the rankings.
He first overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian in February this year, became a centibillionaire in April and surpassed Microsoft Corp.’s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month.
Gautam Adani, 60, is the founder of conglomerate Adani Group, the largest port operator in India. The Ahmedabad, India-based infrastructure group is also India's largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader.
In May 2022, he made a big entry into cement when he won the race to acquire Swiss giant Holcim's cement business in India for $10.5 billion. He owns 75% stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Transmissions, according to March 2022 stock exchange filings. He also owns about 37% of Adani Total Gas, 65% of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and 61% of Adani Green Energy.
