GAVI seeks political support for COVAX as bilateral vaccine deals grow

GAVI seeks political support for COVAX as bilateral vaccine deals grow1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 09:42 PM IST
- Seth Berkley, asked about possible European Union vaccine export bans, said that a global political consensus was needed
- 'We are struggling with the number of bilaterals going on,' he told a briefing for UN correspondents in Geneva.
Geneva: The COVAX vaccine facility hopes for political support for its multilateral scheme, as bilateral deals being cut by wealthier countries may mean "diminishing returns" given the limited doses, the head of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.
Seth Berkley, asked about possible European Union vaccine export bans, said that a global political consensus was needed. "Our hope is this will lead to consensus to keep vast majority of work done through multilateral mechanisms and not bilateral. We have no ability to stop those bilateral mechanisms."
Farmers' protest: Mobile internet suspended in 3 Haryana districts till Wednesday 5 pm2 min read . 10:05 PM IST
No place for such incidents in democracy: Cong on tractor parade violence2 min read . 09:44 PM IST
GAVI seeks political support for COVAX as bilateral vaccine deals grow1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
Groups of farmers start moving back but thousands still in Delhi1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
"We are struggling with the number of bilaterals going on," he told a briefing for UN correspondents in Geneva.
Covax has two price points for the AstraZeneca vaccine, $3 and $4 a dose, depending on the country, he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.