GAVI seeks political support for COVAX as bilateral vaccine deals grow

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Geneva: The COVAX vaccine facility hopes for political support for its multilateral scheme, as bilateral deals being cut by wealthier countries may mean "diminishing returns" given the limited doses, the head of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.

Geneva: The COVAX vaccine facility hopes for political support for its multilateral scheme, as bilateral deals being cut by wealthier countries may mean "diminishing returns" given the limited doses, the head of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.

"We are struggling with the number of bilaterals going on," he told a briefing for UN correspondents in Geneva.

Covax has two price points for the AstraZeneca vaccine, $3 and $4 a dose, depending on the country, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}