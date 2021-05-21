GAVI signs Covid-19 vaccine supply deal with Johnson & Johnson

"If you speak globally, as of the 4th of May, 29 per cent of the population in high-income countries versus 1.4 per cent of the population in low- and lower-middle-income countries received at least one dose, so this inequity is definitely there, that's why mechanisms [such] as the COVAX and the ACT-A Accelerator are so important ... to have equitable access [to the vaccines]," Kluge told reporters.