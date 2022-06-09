Gay men more likely to catch monkeypox? Here is what WHO says

Males who have sex with men have been recognised in several of the instances reported from non-endemic countries. Sexual health clinics were used to identify these cases. It's possible that the increased reports of monkeypox cases in communities of men who have sex with men is due to this demographic's positive health seeking behaviour. The rashes of monkeypox can look like those of sexually transmitted illnesses like herpes and syphilis, which could explain why these cases are being reported to sexual health clinics. As we learn more, we may be able to detect cases in the broader community.