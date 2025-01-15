Gaza cease-fire negotiators push to close deal

Negotiators working with Israel and Hamas resumed their push to iron out a cease-fire deal for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
Israeli and Arab officials have said all significant issues have been agreed on and that the deal was at a final stage, leaving the two sides closer than they have been in months to an agreement that would at least pause the fighting in Gaza and free some of the hostages held there.
Hamas had gone quiet without explanation late Tuesday, stalling efforts to wrap up an agreement, according to Arab officials, who are helping to mediate the talks. But Hamas was back on Wednesday, and negotiators remain optimistic a deal could be done, they said.
Negotiators—including Steve Witkoff, President-elect Donald Trump’s designated Middle East envoy, along with officials from the U.S., Israel and Arab countries—reconvened at midday local time in Doha, Qatar, to finalize the draft, the Arab officials said.
The Israeli and Hamas teams were at the same location but not in the same room, the Arab officials said, adding that messages were being exchanged via the mediators. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza that is also holding some hostages, joined the talks on Wednesday, the officials added.
The first stage of the deal would pause the fighting in Gaza and allow for the release of some Palestinian prisoners held in Israel in exchange for the release of 33 hostages being held in Gaza. The hostages to be released would include women, children, people with severe injuries and those above the age of 50, according to a draft seen by The Wall Street Journal. Hamas would also hand over dead bodies.
Israel still doesn’t know how many of the 33 hostages meant to be released in the first stage of the deal are dead, but believes the majority are still alive, Israeli officials said. This means Israel can’t say how many Palestinian prisoners will be released yet, since Hamas is asking for more to be released in exchange for living than dead hostages, the officials added.
The release of hostages is expected to be spread out over several weeks at least, the mediators said.
Israeli hospitals and medical teams are preparing to receive the hostages to be released in the deal, many of whom are believed to be in bad condition due to grueling conditions, including lack of food and hygiene, mistreatment by captors and the risk of Israeli airstrikes.
Any deal would still need to be approved by Israel’s security cabinet and full government.
Far-right members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have publicly denounced the deal, which they say will end Israel’s war in Gaza without uprooting Hamas. But in recent days Netanyahu has made headway toward shoring up support for the deal within his government, even without far-right votes, according to people familiar with the matter.
