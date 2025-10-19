Gaza ceasefire at risk? US cites ‘credible reports’ of Hamas attack plans on Palestinians

The United States has said it has received “credible reports” suggesting that Hamas could violate the ceasefire with an attack targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Saturday, the US State Department said such an assault “would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the agreement brokered by President Donald Trump to end the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

No further details were provided about the potential attack, but the US Department emphasised that any such act by Hamas on the people of Gaza would carry serious consequences.

“Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire,” the statement said.

Emphasising on its commitment to protect Palestinians and maiintain stabolity in the region, the State Department reiterated that any aggression from Hamas will violate the terms for the ceasefire, while also threatening diplomatic efforts towards peace.

Advertisement

“The United States and the other guarantors remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole,” the statement added.

Advertisement

President Trump also reiterated his warning on social media, writing: “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

Egypt, Qatar and the US have played key roles in mediation process of Israel's ceasefire deal with Hamas, as efforts by regional and international actors to maintain calm are ongoing.

Also Read | Trump says he will not send US troops to Gaza after ‘kill’ warning to Hamas

Why did the US issue a warning? The Israel Hamas ceasefire, seen as one of the most fragile peace arrangements in recent Middle East history, has faced ongoing tension since its inception. Washington’s latest statement underscores the growing concern that renewed violence could destabilise the region once again.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the warning comes after reports over the week have indicated that Hamas members have killed scores of Palestinians, including members of rival gangs and people they accuse of collaborating with Israel.

Advertisement

Rafah border to remain closed Meanwhile, Israel said on Saturday that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice.

In a statement, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the opening of the Rafah border will depend on Hamas handing over the remaining bodies of deceased hostages, as the two sides continued to blame each other for violating the ceasefire terms.

His statement comes shortly after the Palestinian embassy in Egypt announced said that the Rafah border would reopen Monday for entry into Gaza.

Hamas, in a statement late on Saturday, said Netanyahu's decision “constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a repudiation of the commitments he made to the mediators and guarantor parties.”