In a surprising development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said a "last-minute crisis" with Hamas was holding up Israel’s approval of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Just hours after US President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced the ceasefire deal was complete, Netanyahu hinted that there were issues with the agreement.

His comments have created a dual reality: Palestinians in war-torn Gaza, relatives of hostages held by Hamas and world leaders all welcomed an agreement expected to begin Sunday.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said Netanyahu’s cabinet won't meet to approve the deal until Hamas backs down, accusing it of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt to gain further concessions.

However, Hamas senior official Izzat al-Rishq said the rebel group “is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators.”

The ceasefire deal was announced on Wednesday. It would see scores of hostages held in Gaza released and a pause in the 15-month war.

The war was triggered after Hamas’ cross-border attack into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage.

After this, Israel retaliated with a fierce offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Israel had said it killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

Earlier, Netanyahu's office had accused Hamas of backtracking on an understanding that he said would give Israel a veto over which prisoners convicted of murder would be released in exchange for hostages.

The Israeli prime minister has faced great domestic pressure to bring home the scores of hostages, but his far-right coalition partners have threatened to bring down his government if he makes too many concessions.

One of his far-right allies, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, has already come out against the deal.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy Israeli bombardment overnight as people were celebrating the ceasefire deal.

Israeli air strikes have killed at least 72 people since the ceasefire deal was announced, said Gaza's Health Ministry.