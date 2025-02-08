Israel received the three hostages after Hamas paraded them Saturday before hundreds in the Gaza Strip ahead of their release. Dozens of Palestinian prisoners will be freed in return.

The exchange is part of the Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel.

According to Hamas and Israel, the hostages are: Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34. All were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war after some 1,200 people were killed.

It will be the fifth swap of hostages for prisoners since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19. Eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners have already been freed in that time.

Observers were concerned U.S. President Donald Trump’s stunning proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza could have imperiled the fragile deal.

The ceasefire paused the 15-month war in the Gaza Strip where Israel's retaliatory attack has killed more than 47,000 people, over half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Here is the latest: Israel receives the three hostages: Israel confirmed it received the 3 hostages who were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza earlier Saturday.

They are set to be taken for medical treatment and then reunited with their relatives.

Hostage family celebrates his release: The extended family of Eli Sharabi erupted into cheers and chanting when they saw him on TV being released.

The joyful scene was quickly replaced with tension, worry and tears as the relatives took in Sharabi’s appearance — gaunt and frail looking after 16 months in captivity.

When Sharabi was led to the vehicles of the Red Cross, they again jumped and shouted and sang a Jewish prayer meant to note special occasions.

“He doesn’t look good. It is mixed feelings. We are happy he is on his feet” said Kathy Barby, a relative. “He is alive.”

In a central Tel Aviv square, dubbed “Hostages Square” because it has become a center for protests from hostage families, supporters, carrying posters of other hostages yet to be freed from captivity, chanted: “Bring them home!”

Hamas parades the 3 hostages: The three hostages arrived at the exchange location where Hamas paraded them before a crowd of hundreds in the Gaza Strip ahead of their release. They were led up onto a stage and a masked Hamas fighter held a microphone as each was made to give a statement before the crowd.

Hostages did not speak during previous releases.

Red Cross vehicles arrive at exchange location

Red Cross vehicles have arrived at the location in the Gaza Strip where Hamas is to free 3 Israeli hostages.

Hostages' families eagerly await their return : Michael Levy, Or Levy's brother, said his 3-year-old nephew, Almog, already knows that his father was on his way. Michael said the family had told Almog that his mother, who was killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack, was not returning but that they were searching for his father.

“Mogi, we found daddy,” Michael Levy said he told the boy, using his nickname, in an interview with Israeli Channel 12. “We haven’t seen happiness like that in him for a long time."

Osnat Sharabi Matalon, Eli Sharabi's sister, told the news channel the family was stunned that he was finally being freed. “Until we see, touch and hug him, it feels like it isn’t happening.”

Sharabi’s extended family gathered at a home in Tel Aviv to watch the release live. Relatives jumped and cheered in anticipation.

Members of Kibbutz Beeri, from where Sharabi and third hostage Ohad Ben Ami are from, gathered with Israeli flags and posters welcoming the two hostages back.

Armed Hamas fighters gather at exchange location: Dozens of masked and armed Hamas fighters, some driving white pickup trucks with guns mounted on them, lined up Saturday morning at the location of the exchange near the territory’s main north-south highway in Central Gaza.