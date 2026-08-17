Gaza deal: What happened in Hamas-Jared Kushner meeting? Trump's son-in-law to meet Netanyahu next

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and US envoy, who held a rare direct meeting with the Palestinian militant group Hamas earlier, will now meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Kushner met Hamas' new leader Khalil al-Hayya in the Egyptian Meditarranean city of El-Alamein on Sunday, sources told AFP. The talks were aimed at reviving a US-backed Gaza peace plan that Israel has so far rejected.

It marked Kushner’s second known meeting with representatives of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated a terrorist movement by the United States, and which led the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.

Kushner previously met Hamas officials alongside US envoy Steve Witkoff in October 2025.

The latest talks were held as the White House and Trump's Board of Peace push Hamas and Israel to move to the next phase of the US 20-point peace plan.

What did Hamas tell Kushner? ‘Will only begin disarming if…’ Hamas, yet again, voiced its commitment to Trump's Gaza plan, another source told AFP. It, however, said the deal's implementation would depend on Israel first meeting its own commitments, including withdrawal and halting attacks in Gaza. The group also agreed on the roadmap for Gaza ceasefire’s second phase of Trump's plan.

The group reportedly accused Israel of failing to implement the first phase of the ceasefire agreement and called on the mediators and the Board of Peace to press Israel to meet its obligations.

In a statement, Hamas said it called on Trump's Board and mediating countries to:

1. “Compel the occupation [Israel] to implement all its obligations under the first phase, end all violations, halt killings and incursions"

2. "Approve the roadmap for the second phase” of the US-brokered ceasefire plan

3. Set-up a timetable for the implementation of this phase

Meanwhile, an Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel that Hamas officials told Jared Kushner that they will only begin implementing the Board of Peace’s disarmament plan if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly commits to adhering to its terms as well.

According to a statement, published by Palestine’s Shehab news agency and shared by IRNA, Hamas’s approval was based on the interests of the Palestinian people and its desire to achieve a permanent ceasefire and ensure the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to disarm and demilitarise Gaza in a meeting with President Trump's adviser Jared Kushner in Egypt on Sunday, Axios reported while citing sources.

The group's leaders, however, expressed frustration about Israeli policy in Gaza, including continued strikes, the source said.

Kushner's promise to Hamas Meanwhile, Kushner reportedly told Hamas leaders they need to take tangible steps on disarmament if they want Israel to take steps of its own.

Those steps include transferring governing authority to the Palestinian technocratic government and ensuring Hamas has no role in Gaza's future governance.

"Kushner stressed to Hamas leaders that the bar is high because the Israeli side doesn't trust them to actually disarm," the source told Axios.

Also Read | Gaza ceasefire talks: Kushner meets Hamas chief ahead of Netanyahu meeting

"Kushner told them there is no room for negotiations on the disarmament, but if they show real steps the US will do its best to make sure Israel takes steps of its own."

Hamas leaders assured they are ready to hand over governance in Gaza to the Palestinian technocratic government and not interfere once it begins operating in the enclave, Axios reported.

What's next? Kushner is now expected to visit Israel on Monday and meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss "corresponding steps" Israel must take, source told Axios.

Meanwhile, the Board of Peace wants Hamas to begin decommissioning its weapons and military infrastructure, the source said.

Also Read | End to Gaza war? Trump says deal reached for complete disarmament

If Hamas begins disarming, Israel's "corresponding steps" would include allowing the International Stabilisation Force to deploy in Gaza, enabling reconstruction to begin in the Rafah area and discussing initial Israeli troop withdrawals, the source said.