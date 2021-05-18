Gaza deaths mount as Israel says Hamas leaders are its target
- Despite international calls for a cease-fire, Israel says it isn’t interested in an immediate cessation of hostilities, while Hamas continues to fire rockets
Israel said Tuesday it was focusing on targeted killings of Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip as it tries to quell the militant group’s operations there, defying growing calls for a cease-fire amid a rising civilian toll.
The Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza aiming at what it says are Hamas’s military infrastructure and personnel. It said it has killed senior members of the group’s intelligence arm and on Sunday struck the home of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza.
