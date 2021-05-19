Gaza doctors say hospitals overwhelmed with casualties from Israeli airstrikes
- A healthcare system already under strain from Covid-19 struggles to treat the injured as the conflict goes on
Palestinian public-health authorities say doctors are struggling to treat hundreds of people injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as medical supplies run short in hospitals on the verge of collapse.
Public hospitals have canceled nonemergency surgeries and transferred Covid-19 patients to private clinics to free up resources to treat trauma cases. Even so, at Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, patients often endure long waits for treatment or must share scarce beds, doctors said.
