Gaza hospital blast: Biden cites US Defence data for 'other team' remark as White House continues probe
US Defence data indicates that operatives based out of Palestine were responsible for the deadly Gaza hospital blast.
US President Joe Biden claims that terror operatives from the ‘other team’ were responsible for horrifying Gaza hospital blast amid the Israel-Hamas clash. The POTUS visited Tel Aviv on Wednesday to back 'Israel's right to defend itself' and assured that the US ally would have the relevant resources. Up to 500 civilians were killed during the incident on Tuesday with both Hamas and the Israel Defence Force pointing fingers at each other.