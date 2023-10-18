US President Joe Biden claims that terror operatives from the ‘other team’ were responsible for horrifying Gaza hospital blast amid the Israel-Hamas clash. The POTUS visited Tel Aviv on Wednesday to back 'Israel's right to defend itself' and assured that the US ally would have the relevant resources. Up to 500 civilians were killed during the incident on Tuesday with both Hamas and the Israel Defence Force pointing fingers at each other.

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it appears it was done by the other team, and not you," he told Netanyahu during the ‘solidarity trip’.

According to a Reuters update, Biden later cited data shown to him by the US Department of Defence to explain his comment.

“Based on the information we've seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza," he added in conversation with reporters.

Meanwhile the White House said that its current assessment indicated that Israel was 'not responsible' for the Gaza hospital blast. It however added that the US was still collecting evidence.

(With inputs from agencies)

