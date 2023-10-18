Gaza hospital bombing: Israel shares clip of 'Palestinian terrorists' discussing 'failed rocket launch' that killed 500
Gaza hospital attack news: Air strike in Gaza cause explosion, killing 500 according to health authorities. Hamas blames Israeli airstrike for hospital blast, IDF claims it was a misfired rocket
Gaza hospital attack news: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have released a footage which allegedly is a recording of ‘Palestinian Terrorists’ discussing the “failed rocket launch" that killed between 200 and 300 people.
Doctors in Gaza City, faced with dwindling medical supplies, performed surgery on hospital floors, often without anesthesia, in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of a massive blast that killed civilians sheltering in a nearby hospital amid Israeli bombings and a blockade of the territory.
The Hamas militant group blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. At least 500 people were killed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.
Rage at the hospital carnage spread through the West Asia as US President Joe Biden landed in Israel in hopes of stopping a spread of the war, which started after Hamas militants attacked towns and cities across southern Israel 7 October.
Israeli strikes on Gaza continued on Wednesday, including attacks on cities in south Gaza that Israel had described as “safe zones" for Palestinian civilians.
